Dates for your diary: Last post dates for Christmas in the north-east

Royal Mail has reminded north-east customers to post their festive mail ahead of the cut-off dates.

Monday is the last recommended date for destinations including Austria, Denmark, Germany, Iceland, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Slovakia, Spain and Switzerland.

Wednesday is the final chance to post cards to Belgium, France, Ireland and Luxembourg ahead of Christmas.

Wednesday is also the last posting date for all 2nd Class mail, with Friday the final recommended date to post Christmas cards and gifts 1st Class.

Any customers who miss these dates can still post Special Delivery up until Monday December 23.

Royal Mail has been running its “post early” campaign since the 1800s to encourage people to beat the Christmas rush.

Customers are also reminded to write addresses clearly, use the full postcode and use the correct amount of postage to prevent delays.