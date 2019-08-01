Last orders as north-east hotel closes

A north-east hotel has closed its doors until another buyer can be found.

The Linsmohr Hotel in Pitmedden has shut, with bosses blaming economic circumstances and increasing overheads for the decision.

It was operated by husband and wife Denis and Emma Beedie who are managing director and company director.

Dear customersWe regret to announce the closure of the Linsmohr hotel, restaurant and bar on the 31st of July at 10pm…. Posted by Linsmohr Pitmedden on Tuesday, 30 July 2019

A statement from the hotel said it was closing until someone else bought the business.

It said: “We regret to announce the closure of the Linsmohr Hotel, restaurant and bar. The current economic climate and increasing overheads have made it extremely difficult to trade and we have made the very difficult decision to close until a buyer for the business can be found.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter