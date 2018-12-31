Last night for Aberdeen’s Christmas Village

Time is running out for revellers to experience Aberdeen’s Christmas Village.

The annual attraction, which has been held on Broad Street for the second year, is due to come to a close tonight.

This year’s iteration was the biggest yet, stretching down Upperkirkgate to Flourmill Lane.

Opening in late November, the village has given residents the opportunity to eat, drink, ice skate and enjoy festive rides.

Laid on by Aberdeen Inspired, Codona’s and Aberdeen City Council, the village also allowed local traders to sell their wares to the people of Aberdeen.

Independent and local businesses and crafters had been invited on a rolling basis to sell their unique products in the Quad at Marischal College.

Each Thursday, a new batch of traders took over the stalls that had been built in the council headquarters, and operated until the following Sunday.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter