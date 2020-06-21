Last Class picture specials: All the schools featured on Monday

Here’s the full list of all the north-east schools featuring in Monday’s Last Class picture special.
- Hillside School, Portlethen
- Portlethen School
- Fishermoss School, Portlethen
- Banchory Devenick School
- Redmyre Primary School
- Luthermuir Primary School
- Broomhill Primary School
- Kinellar Primary School
- Hatton of Fintray School
- New Machar Primary School
- Lumphanan Primary School
- Drumoak School
- Ferryhill Primary School
Support the Evening Express today.
The Evening Express is committed to providing news to our communities. Right now that’s more important than ever, which is why our key content is free. You can chose to support us and access premium content by subscribing to the Evening Express from just £5.99 a month.Subscribe