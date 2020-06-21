Last Class picture specials: All the schools featured on Monday

Aberdeen jewellery store to reopen later this month An Aberdeen jewellery store is set to reopen later this month.

Lush Aberdeen announces plans to reopen Aberdeen’s Lush store has announced its plans to reopen.

Scottish rockers Simple Minds reschedule P&J Live’s Aberdeen gig Scottish rock band Simple Minds have set a new date to mark 40 years of iconic music with a gig at Aberdeen’s P&J Live.