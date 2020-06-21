Show Links
News / Local

Last Class picture specials: All the schools featured on Monday

by Last Class
21/06/2020, 8:00 pm Updated: 21/06/2020, 8:03 pm
Post Thumbnail

Here’s the full list of all the north-east schools featuring in Monday’s Last Class picture special.

  • Hillside School, Portlethen
  • Portlethen School
  • Fishermoss School, Portlethen
  • Banchory Devenick School
  • Redmyre Primary School
  • Luthermuir Primary School
  • Broomhill Primary School
  • Kinellar Primary School
  • Hatton of Fintray School
  • New Machar Primary School
  • Lumphanan Primary School
  • Drumoak School
  • Ferryhill Primary School