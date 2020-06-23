Last Class picture specials: All the schools featured on Wednesday

Here’s the full list of all the north-east schools featuring in Wednesday’s Last Class picture special.
- Westhill Primary School
- Finzean School
- Durris School
- Elrick Primary School
- Echt School
- Tullynessle School
- Buchanhaven School
- Foveran Primary School
- Longside Primary School
- Pitmedden School
- Abbotswell Primary School
- Holy Family R.C. School
- Walker Road School
