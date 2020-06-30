Last Class picture specials: All the schools featured on Wednesday

Here’s the full list of all the north-east schools featuring in Wednesday’s Last Class picture special.
- Lairhillock Primary School
- Tarland School
- Logie Coldstone School
- Crathie School
- Meiklemill Primary School
- Dunnottar Primary School
- Kirkhill Primary School
- Skene Square Primary School
- Arduthie School
- Glenbervie School
- Strathdon Primary School
- Mill O’ Forest School
- Forehill Primary School
- Middleton Park School
