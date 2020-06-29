Last Class picture specials: All the schools featured on Tuesday

Here’s the full list of all the north-east schools featuring in Tuesday’s Last Class picture special.
- Kemnay Primary School
- Cluny Primary School
- Rayne Primary North School
- Hatton Cruden School
- Rothienorman school
- New Deer Primary School
- Fisherford Primary School
- Midmar School
- Torphins Primary School
- Aboyne Primary School
- Crombie Primary School
- Riverbank School
- Cults School
