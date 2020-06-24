Show Links
News / Local

Last Class picture specials: All the schools featured on Thursday

by Last Class
24/06/2020, 8:00 pm
Here’s the full list of all the north-east schools featuring in Thursday’s Last Class picture special.

  • Dales Park School
  • Meethill School
  • Udny Green Primary School
  • Kininmonth School
  • St Fergus School
  • Boddam Primary School
  • Hanover Street School
  • Hazlehead Primary School
  • Gordon Primary School
  • Gartly Primary School
  • Culter Primary School
  • Forgue School
  • Dunecht School
  • Slains School
  • Banff Primary School