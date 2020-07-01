Last Class picture specials: All the schools featured on Thursday

Here’s the full list of all the north-east schools featuring in Thursday’s Last Class picture special.
- Tarves Primary School
- Port Erroll Primary School
- Cultercullen Primary School
- Tipperty Primary School
- Clerkhill Primary School
- Peterhead Central School
- Scotstown School
- Barthol Chapel School
- Fintry School
- Insch School
- Old Rayne School
- Premnay School
- Rhynie School
- Kennethmont School
- Fyvie School
- Auchterless School
- Stoneywood School
Support the Evening Express today.
The Evening Express is committed to providing news to our communities. Right now that’s more important than ever, which is why our key content is free. You can chose to support us and access premium content by subscribing to the Evening Express from just £5.99 a month.Subscribe