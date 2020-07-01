Show Links
Last Class picture specials: All the schools featured on Thursday

by Last Class
01/07/2020, 8:00 pm
Here’s the full list of all the north-east schools featuring in Thursday’s Last Class picture special.

  • Tarves Primary School
  • Port Erroll Primary School
  • Cultercullen Primary School
  • Tipperty Primary School
  • Clerkhill Primary School
  • Peterhead Central School
  • Scotstown School
  • Barthol Chapel School
  • Fintry School
  • Insch School
  • Old Rayne School
  • Premnay School
  • Rhynie School
  • Kennethmont School
  • Fyvie School
  • Auchterless School
  • Stoneywood School