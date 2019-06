Here’s the full list of all the north-east schools featuring in Saturday’s Last Class picture special.

Gourdon School

Ferryden Primary

Finzean School

Hatton of Fintray School

Foveran School

Forgue School

Tough School

Port Elphinstone School

Airyhall School

Countesswells School

Alford School

Buchanhaven School

Insch School

Bervie Primary

Forehill School

Seaton School

Westpark School

Cluny School