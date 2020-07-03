Show Links
News / Local

Last Class picture specials: All the schools featured on Saturday

by Last Class
03/07/2020, 7:55 pm Updated: 03/07/2020, 7:57 pm
Here’s the full list of all the north-east schools featuring in Saturday’s Last Class picture special.

  • Monquhitter School
  • Clatt Primary School
  • Oyne Primary School
  • Crudie School
  • Lumsden School
  • Turriff Primary School
  • Tullos School
  • Ellon Primary School
  • Strathburn School
  • Logie Durno School
  • Heathryburn School
  • Meiklemill school
  • Auchnagatt school
  • Whitehills Primary School
  • Auchterellon primary school
  • Bervie Primary School
  • Lathallan School
  • Drumblade School
  • St Cyrus Primary School
  • Gourdon School
  • Kinneff School
  • Johnshaven School