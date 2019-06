Here’s the full list of all the north-east schools featuring in Monday’s Last Class picture special.

TULLYNESSLE SCHOOL

HANOVER STREET SCHOOL

KININMONTH SCHOOL

CRUDIE SCHOOL

KINELLAR SCHOOL

GILCOMSTOUN SCHOOL

CORNHILL SCHOOL

LAIRHILLOCK SCHOOL

HILLSIDE SCHOOL

STRATHBURN SCHOOL

CULTER SCHOOL

ARNAGE SCHOOL

BRACODEN SCHOOL

BRIMMOND SCHOOL

ST CYRUS SCHOOL