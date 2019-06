Here’s the full list of all the north-east schools featuring in Monday’s Last Class picture special.

Uryside Primary

Inverallochy School

Cairney School

Fordyce School

Stuartfield School

Glashieburn School

Quarryhill School

Maud School

Fisherford School

Crathie School

Udny Green School

Lochside School

Tarves School

Middleton Park School

Chapel of Garioch School

Dunecht School

Towie School

Kingswells School