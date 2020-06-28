Show Links
News / Local

Last Class picture specials: All the schools featured on Monday

by Last Class
28/06/2020, 8:00 pm
Post Thumbnail

Here’s the full list of all the north-east schools featuring in Monday’s Last Class picture special.

  • Cults School
  • Alford Primary School
  • Skene School
  • Kincardine O’Neil School
  • Towie School
  • Keig Primary School
  • Whitehills Primary School
  • Ashley Road Primary School
  • Westpark School
  • Bramble Brae School
  • Kaimhill School
  • Danestone Primary School
  • Auchenblae School
  • Tough Primary School