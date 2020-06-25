Show Links
Last Class picture specials: All the schools featured on Friday

by Last Class
25/06/2020, 8:47 pm
Here’s the full list of all the north-east schools featuring in Friday’s Last Class picture special.

  • Mintlaw Primary School
  • Strichen Primary School
  • Fetterangus School
  • Burnhaven School
  • Pitfour School
  • Stuartfield Primary School
  • Newburgh Mathers School
  • Muirfield School
  • Sandhaven School
  • Rosehearty School
  • Crimond School
  • Tyrie School
  • New Pitsligo and St John’s School
  • Inverallochy School
  • Monymusk School
  • Dyce School
  • Seaton School
  • Maud School