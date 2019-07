Here’s the full list of all the north-east schools featuring in Friday’s Last Class picture special.

Meldrum School

Laurencekirk Primary

Portlethen Primary

Dales Park School

Kintore Primary

Mintlaw School

Walker Road School

St Andrews Primary

Meiklemill Primary

Alehousewells School

Midmar School

Kittybrewster School

Bramble Brae Primary

Monquhitter School

New Deer School