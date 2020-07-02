Show Links
News / Local

Last Class picture specials: All the schools featured on Friday

by Last Class
02/07/2020, 7:31 pm
Post Thumbnail

Here’s the full list of all the north-east schools featuring in Friday’s Last Class picture special.

  • Kellands School
  • Fraserburgh South Park School
  • Braehead School
  • Rosemount Primary School
  • Uryside School
  • Kintore Primary School
  • Meldrum School
  • Alehousewells School