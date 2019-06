Here’s the full list of all the north-east schools featuring in Friday’s Last Class picture special.

Riverbank School

Echt School

King Edward School

Elrick Primary

Kellands School

Rathen School,

Daviot Primary,

Whitehills School,

Dyce Primary

Lochpots Primary

Kirkhill Primary

Braemar School

Gartly School

Ellon Primary

Manor Park School