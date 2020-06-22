Last Class picture specials: All the schools featured on Tuesday

Here’s the full list of all the north-east schools featuring in Tuesday’s Last Class picture special.
- Lochpots Primary School
- Daviot Primary School
- Keithall School
- Chapel of Garioch School
- St Andrews Primary School, Fraserburgh
- Rathen School
- St Combs School
- Kingswells Primary School
- Balmedie School
- Laurencekirk Primary School
- Marykirk School
- Crathes Primary School
- Fraserburgh North School
- Port Elphinstone School
- Westfield School
- King Edward Primary School
Support the Evening Express today.
The Evening Express is committed to providing news to our communities. Right now that’s more important than ever, which is why our key content is free. You can chose to support us and access premium content by subscribing to the Evening Express from just £5.99 a month.Subscribe