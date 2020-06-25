Last Class picture specials: All the schools featured on Friday

Here’s the full list of all the north-east schools featuring in Friday’s Last Class picture special.
- Mintlaw Primary School
- Strichen Primary School
- Fetterangus School
- Burnhaven School
- Pitfour School
- Stuartfield Primary School
- Newburgh Mathers School
- Muirfield School
- Sandhaven School
- Rosehearty School
- Crimond School
- Tyrie School
- New Pitsligo and St John’s School
- Inverallochy School
- Monymusk School
- Dyce School
- Seaton School
- Maud School
