Last chance to take part in north-east scavenger hunt

A north-east lifeboat crew is reminding Peterhead residents that there is still time to get involved in a scavenger hunt.

Two winners will each receive a £10 George Donald Ltd and a £10 Bon Bon Peterhead voucher.

A statement from RNLI Peterhead read: “There is still time to get involved in our scavenger hunt.

“Thank you so much to those of you have taken part so far. A lot of people have been out and about gathering their answers and even braving the thunder.

“Remember to send your answers in before Sunday.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

To take part in the scavenger hunt, and be in with a chance of winning the prizes, the RNLI is asking for a £5 donation through JustGiving.

When you have donated, email Peterhead@rnli.org.uk with your name and email address and the subject “scavenger hunt” and the RNLI will send you the questions.

Alternatively, put your donation in an envelope with your email and address and post it through the station door and they will get the questions to you.

All the answers to the questions can be found in Peterhead and the closing date is Sunday, August 9.

To get involved, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/PeterheadRNLI