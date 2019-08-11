Last chance to sign up for this year’s Great Aberdeen Run

A last call for runners to take part in the Great Aberdeen Run has been issued.

Preparation is under way for the event, which is set to take place on August 25, as north-east residents are encouraged to sign up to either the half marathon, 10k or family run.

The closed-road course will include some well-known Aberdeen sites.

This year marks the end of the event as it is not to return for 2020.

Chris Foy, chief executive for VisitAberdeenshire, said: “The Simplyhealth Great Aberdeen Run route shows off our city in its very best light, taking in great attractions, street art and little pieces of history key to Aberdeen’s DNA. With final places up for grabs, be quick to secure your spot at the Great Aberdeen Run.

“Looking forward, the city’s events calendar is looking stronger than ever.”

To sign up go to http://bit.ly/2MSacea.