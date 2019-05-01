Last chance to sign up for Celebrate Aberdeen parade

Community groups and charities are being urged to sign up to take part in Celebrate Aberdeen before applications end.

The parade, which takes place in August, sees charities, voluntary groups, social enterprises and other organisations come together to walk down Union Street and raise awareness of the third sector.

Those who have not yet registered and wish to do so have until Friday to sign up. Celebrate Aberdeen founder Morven Mackenzie said: “Celebrate Aberdeen is all about shining a light on the vital work which third-sector organisations, and the thousands of volunteers who give their time to them, do to support people right across the city and shire.

“This is a way to recognise them and thank them for all they do.

“When registration closes, we turn our attention to encouraging our business community to come on board.

“We’re inviting them to support those taking part by becoming parade sponsors or by becoming involved in the Celebrate Aberdeen Awards which will be held on September 14 at TECA.”

To sign up for Celebrate Aberdeen, visit www.celebrateaberdeen.org