Last chance to save historic Aberdeen signal box

Groups who want to save a historic signal box have until the end of today to put ideas forward for uses for the building.

The Dyce Railway Station signal box has been in place for almost 140 years but earlier this year Network Rail submitted a building warrant to demolish it.

Bosses at the firm say it is redundant and no longer needed due to the dualling of the track between Aberdeen and Inverness.

Representatives from the firm met councillors from the area to discuss the community’s options following a campaign that was launched to save the box.

It was discussed that any groups or organisations interested in taking it on would need to contact the firm by today. They would need to meet the maintenance cost of the building, which is approximately £15,000 a year.

The box would need to be repainted every five years, which costs around £20,000, and there would be costs associated with closing the line while the work is carried out – a necessary measure.

Previously, residents suggested ideas for the site, including a cafe or a museum. Another idea was to dismantle the box and move it. The firm said this would cost in the region of £120,000.

A Network Rail spokesman said: “The signal box at Dyce is now redundant and we have no other operational use for the building.

“Unfortunately, because it is so close to the railway track, it would not be possible to put it to commercial or community use in its current location.

“If an individual or organisation wishes to relocate the box, we would be happy to discuss its removal.”

Anyone interested in adopting the site should contact Network Rail. If no-one comes forward, the equipment will be stripped out and reused elsewhere and the shell of the building will be demolished.

Councillor Neil MacGregor said: “Although Historic Environment Scotland say this is an increasingly rare example of the traditional signal box, they do not consider it deserves listed status and because Network Rail are upgrading to colour light signals, it will become surplus to requirements.

“This is all very disappointing as the signal box is an attractive landmark which symbolised Dyce as a railway junction with historic connections north and west.

“However, if the costs cannot be reduced, we probably must reluctantly accept that Network Rail are not really in the heritage business and take any photographs we want before it is too late.

“We would like to thank all who tried to help with this project.”