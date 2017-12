A final reminder has gone out to residents to have their say on plans for a historic garden.

The formal consultation period for comments on an amendment to the plans for Union Terrace Gardens (UTG) will close on Wednesday.

Plans to revitalise the gardens under the City Centre Masterplan were approved in principle in March this year.

The detailed planning application was submitted in April and is currently awaiting determination.

Amendments include realigning the UTG/Union Bridge walkway.