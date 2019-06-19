Last chance to enter Celebrate Aberdeen Awards

Time is running out to submit an application for an awards ceremony celebrating those who make an outstanding contribution to life in Aberdeen.

Open to charities, social enterprises and voluntary groups, the chance to put in an application for this year’s Celebrate Aberdeen Awards is drawing to a close, with a deadline of Friday.

This year, there are 11 award categories ranging from large and small organisation of the year through to volunteer, staff member, fundraiser and young supporter of the year, to the heart of the community award.

Celebrate Aberdeen founder Morven Mackenzie urged groups to put themselves forward before it is too late.

She said: “Aberdeen is blessed with so many fantastic charities, voluntary groups and social enterprises which make an enormous difference to the lives of thousands of people across the city and beyond.

“This is an opportunity to recognise their efforts and thank them publicly for what they do. We urge any groups who have not yet submitted an application to consider giving it a go.”

This is the second year the awards have taken place.

The inaugural event at the AECC was attended by 475 people and this year numbers are expected to be even higher.

This year’s awards ceremony on September 14 will be one of the first events to be held in the new P&J Live, Aberdeen’s new event complex.