Last chance for north-east residents to have their say in Covid-19 survey

There is still time to participate in a survey which aims to assess the impact of Covid-19.

Aberdeenshire Council is trying to find out the pandemic felt like in its early stages as well as what has happened to individuals, communities, and businesses, what helped and what made life more difficult.

The responses gathered from the survey, which closes on Sunday August 30, will help the local authority to make decisions in the future.

There will also be meetings around council ward areas involving local groups such as community councils, business associations, charitable organisations and resilience groups, to provide more information about the impact of the pandemic on communities.

All responses to the survey are anonymous and the information collected will only be used to understand the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on communities in Aberdeenshire.

Feedback from the survey will be published on the Aberdeenshire Council website.

To participate in the survey, visit www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/8XT65QX