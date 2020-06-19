Last chance for north-east key workers to sign up for bike repairs

Slots are still available for key workers who wish to have a free safety check and minor repairs made to their bike.

Most sessions have been fully booked for the last two weeks, however there are slots remaining for June 24 and July 1.

The Dr Bike service includes repairs such as fixing punctures, tuning gears and other adjustments like fitting new brake blocks.

Advice on bike type and sizing is available and a post-check report records the work carried out, making recommendations on any other work required.

The Dr Bike service is available at Live Life Aberdeenshire’s Leisurelend facility in Inverurie.

Bikes are dropped off in a neutral area, with opportunity to speak to the mechanic about any known issues following guidelines on social distancing. Key workers can wait for it to be fixed or pick it up later.