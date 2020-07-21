Last chance for key workers in north-east town to get bikes repaired for free

Time is almost up for key workers in a north-east town to get a free bike check-up.

Tomorrow is the last chance get a safety check and minor repairs made for free.

A Dr Bike technician will check over machines and make simple repairs to ensure they are safe and in good working order.

The service includes things like fixing punctures, tuning gears and other adjustments like fitting new brake blocks.

Advice on bike type and sizing is available and a post-check report records the work carried out, making recommendations on any other work required.

The Dr Bike service, using an experienced qualified Velotech technician, will be available at Live Life Aberdeenshire’s Huntly Nordic and Outdoor Centre on Wednesday, July 22.

Bikes are dropped off in a neutral area, with an opportunity to speak to the mechanic about any known issues following guidelines on social distancing. People can wait for it to be fixed or pick it up later.

The project is being piloted initially to assess demand and help iron out any creases prior to a possible rollout in other Aberdeenshire communities.

For further information and to book your slot visit https://bit.ly/HDrBike