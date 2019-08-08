Last chance for bikers to have say on north-east road safety schemes

Only a week remains for north-east bikers to give their views on safety schemes in the region.

An online survey was launched last month to gather views and opinions about bikers’ experiences to evaluate the impact local motorcycle road safety initiatives are having on their attitudes and behaviour.

Robert Gordon University (RGU) is working with Road Safety North East Scotland (RSNES) on the project, which may help inform the development of future safety initiatives.

The survey has already attracted more than 300 responses, with a number of respondents expressing willingness to participate in further interviews as part of the research.

Caroline Hood, research assistant at RGU, said: “We’re very grateful to those bikers who have completed the survey, providing us with a significant amount of useful feedback.

“We know there are lots more bikers across the north east who will likely have opinions on this important subject and we’d welcome their views before the survey closes.”

Ewan Wallace, chairman of RSNES and head of transportation at Aberdeenshire Council, said: “The emphasis of the research is very much north-east focused, and with only a week remaining until the survey closes, I would encourage any biker from Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire or Moray to spend a few minutes and complete the survey.

“Sadly, motorcyclists continue to feature in local road traffic collisions and through this research we want to ensure that our future road safety approaches remain relevant to bikers’ needs.”

The survey is open until Wednesday and can be accessed by visiting http://bit.ly/2Z2zmtE