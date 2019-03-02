Last call for north-east young people to enter eco-friendly competition

Time is running out to enter an environmental competition.

The North East Biodiversity Partnership is looking for people under the age of 25 who have contributed support to the natural environment within the city, Aberdeenshire and Moray.

Those selected will be nominated for the North East Scotland Young Wildlife Champions Awards.

Entries must be submitted by Monday.

Winners will be invited to a ceremony at the James Hutton Institute in Aberdeen on March 25 where they will pick up a £100 prize and a trophy.

Click here to find out more and download an entry form.