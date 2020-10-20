Last call for restaurants to participate in Aberdeen Restaurant Week

Aberdeen Restaurant Week is calling on venues to help serve up city-wide hospitality celebration.

It is less than two weeks until Aberdeen city’s favourite gourmet event takes place and restaurants interested in taking part are being urged to sign up before Friday.

Aberdeen Restaurant Week is back for the fifth time and has opened its week-long celebration to every cafe, restaurant and bar within the Aberdeen area, meaning venues from Dyce, Cults, Bieldside and more can now take part.

Venues already signed up to bring customers a discounted flavour of their offering include popular French restaurant Cafe Boheme, 210 Bistro, The Esslemont, Namaste Delhi, Cup Tea Salon, Cafe Harmony, The City Bar & Diner and The Globe Inn to name only a few.

Thai eatery Koi Thai, the newly launched Coast and Keg at Aberdeen Altens Hotel, Cafe Ahoy and the Corner Tree Cafe will also be taking part for the first time.

The week-long event will take place from Monday November 2 to Sunday November 8 and will see the concept of a £10 or £20 brunch, lunch or dinner experience take place.

Venues also have the opportunity to organise tasting menus, afternoon tea offerings and more to entice guests back out to their venues during this challenging time for hospitality.

The latest Scottish Government restrictions, which are in place until and including Sunday October 25, see venues unable to serve alcohol indoors and only able to serve until 10pm outdoors. All indoor venues must close by 6pm, too.

The initiative, which was first launched in 2018 by Aberdeen Business Improvement District, Aberdeen Inspired, aims to shine a light on the wide variety of food establishments in the city and create the opportunity for visitors and residents to support city restaurants and eateries.

Adele Callan, owner of 210 Bistro, said: “We’re really looking forward to taking part in Aberdeen Restaurant Week for the first time. Previously 210 Bistro has fallen just outside the area allowed to participate so we’re delighted it has been extended to include the whole city.

“After an extremely difficult trading period for our industry, Aberdeen Restaurant Week will help to increase footfall and encourage customers to dine out. It will also be a great way to reach new customers who find us via their platforms. Hopefully, it will give the whole city a much-needed boost!”

Martin McAuley who owns Cafe Ahoy and Corner Tree Cafe, which are part of hospitality group Watermelon Catering, added: “We are really excited to have two of our venues take part in Aberdeen Restaurant Week, Cafe Ahoy and Corner Tree Cafe. It’s a good opportunity for us to showcase what we do best to a wide audience and also to be featured alongside other great local businesses.

“We decided to take part this year as it’s been a tough time for everyone and it’s nice just to offer a fine treat. We have never taken part before so we are super excited to get involved not only with guests to our cafe’s but we can’t wait to make the most of menus in other local venues, too.”

The Autumn 2020 event is being run in collaboration and partnership with Aberdeen Journals and VisitAberdeenshire.

Shona Byrne, Aberdeen Inspired project manager, said: “We can’t wait to bring Aberdeen Restaurant Week back next month and help to give a boost to the hospitality sector at a time when it really needs it. We would urge interested restaurants and cafes to sign up to the event, particularly as it has been extended city-wide for the first time this year.

“This event is a great chance for businesses to showcase their food offering and also exactly how they have made their space safe and welcoming for customers. Hospitality in the city has worked so hard to adapt and evolve through all the restrictions, and we hope this event can help make a difference during a tough time.”

For more information and the full line up of participating restaurants to date visit www.aberdeenrestaurantweek.com.

For more on how to get involved, click here or email arw@aberdeeninspired.com.