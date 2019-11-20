Last call for participants to enter Aberdeen Santa Run

A final call for participants for Aberdeen’s upcoming Santa Run has been made.

Children’s charity Charlie House, which supports children and young people with complex disabilities and/or life-limiting conditions, is again running its annual Santa Run event.

Taking place on Sunday, there are still a few spots left for anyone who is interested in taking part.

The distance from the start line to finish line is approximately 1km, and runs from Albyn Place, down Union Street to the Castlegate, in the allotted 30 minute time.

It costs £10 to enter, and those who take part will also receive a free Santa suit.

Registration closes at midnight tonight.

Tickets can be bought online at https://bit.ly/35lEJGW