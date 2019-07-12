Last call for feedback on A96 dualling plans

Campaigners are urging the public to make one final push to stop transport bosses from pushing ahead with the controversial dualling of the A96.

A consultation on expanding the A96 between Aberdeen and Huntly finishes today. The options put forward by Transport Scotland would mean rerouting the 26-mile stretch away from the current road.

But A96 Action, which numbers about 400 people, has been calling for the existing road to be dualled because of concerns about the potential impact on the environment and homes presented by the options.

Lorna Anderson, chairwoman of the group, said: “We urge everyone who cares about these issues to speak out and send in a response to Transport Scotland’s consultation exercise before the deadline.”

Meanwhile, some residents of Colpy and Culsalmond have objected because they fear they will be sandwiched between the new route and existing roads. Transport Scotland has previously said it will take into account responses to the consultation when picking its preferred route.

A spokesman said: “An assessment concluded it would be more suitable to develop the new dual carriageway offline from the existing trunk road at Inverurie, with the existing A96 retained for use as part of the local road network.”

Residents can respond by emailing a96dualling@transport.gov.scot