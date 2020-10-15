Large quantity of alcohol worth more than £1,000 stolen from property in north-east town

More than £1,000 worth of alcohol has been stolen from a property in Peterhead.

Police are investigating after break-in on Prince Street in Peterhead, which happened between 11pm on Tuesday and 6pm yesterday.

The culprit damaged the building as they gained entry and stole a large quantity of alcohol.

A police spokesman urged homeowners not to leave high-value items on display, and appealed for information.

He said: “Anyone with information, particularly CCTV or dash-cam footage within the Prince Street area of Peterhead at the time is urged to contact Police Scotland.

“I must remind all property owners to remain vigilant, secure their properties, and not to leave high-value items on open display.

“We will continue to explore all lines of inquiry.”

Police can be contacted by phone on 101, via the Police Scotland website or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.