Plans for 30 homes in Aberdeen community approved

Plans to build 30 new homes in an Aberdeen community have been approved.

Homes will be built on land west of Contlaw Road in Milltimber after being given the green light at a council planning development management committee yesterday.

The development would consist of 22 four and five-bedroom detached homes and eight semi-detached two and three-bedroom properties.

Planners at the local authority had recommended the development be approved, subject to the conclusion of a legal agreement.

They have suggested the developer pay out almost £500,000 to go towards reconfiguring Cults Academy and a new primary school at Oldfold.