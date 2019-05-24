Lanes closed on A92 after two-car crash

Lanes have been forced to close after a two-car crash on the A92.

One lane heading southbound and northbound has been shut after the collision, which happened at Portlethen.

Recovery agents are now at the scene and the incident is expected to be cleared “soon” according to a Police Scotland spokesman.

Emergency services are at the scene, after being called out at 5.15pm, a Police Scotland spokesman confirmed.

The incident took place between a red Fiat 500 and a silver Volkswagen Golf.

Ambulance crews were in attendance but it is understood there were no injuries as a result of the crash.

One appliance from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was also sent to “make the scene safe”, but left around 5.30pm.

