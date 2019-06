One lane of a busy Aberdeen road was blocked following a two-car crash.

The smash, at the Rosehill roundabout on North Anderson Drive, was disrupting the northbound lane.

The crash, which was reported to Police Scotland at 4.25pm, was between a VW Golf and a Vauxhall.

A Police Scotland spokesman said the road was reopened at 4.55pm.

He added: “It was just a bump. It’s believed there was no injuries.”