Drivers are being urged to avoid a section of the A90 tonight after a lorry’s tyre burst.

A lane closure is currently in place on the A90 at Brechin at its junction with the B935 and the HGV is waiting for recovery.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “An HGV has burst its tyre and is waiting on recovery.

“One lane, travelling southbound, is closed.

“The public are advised to avoid the area if possible and seek an alternative route.”