Lane closures planned during City Fibre works on Aberdeen street

Lane closures will be in place on a major Aberdeen road tomorrow while work is carried out to install superfast fibre.

City Fibre will be carrying out duct-laying works in the Bridge of Don area.

There will be northbound and southbound lane closures on Ellon Road between Balgownie Crescent and Donmouth Road from 6.30pm tomorrow until 6.30am on Monday.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

There will also be a ban on right-turn manoeuvres from Ellon Road on to Links Road from 6pm tomorrow until 6.30am on Monday.

The measures are necessary to protect public safety during the works.

Temporary traffic signals will also be in use on Scotstown Road during City Fibre works west of the junction with North Donside Road between Saturday and Sunday.

These will be operational 24 hours a day, according to a notice by Aberdeen City Council.