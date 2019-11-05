Lane closures on major Aberdeen roads for Haudagain works

Lane closures will be in place on two of Aberdeen’s busiest roads as work progress at the Haudagain roundabout.

Transport Scotland will be carrying out works on the A92, North Anderson Drive, and the A96, Auchmill Road for the next three weekends.

The utility diversion works are being carried out as part of the Haudagain improvement project.

As a result, one lane on each of the roads listed below will be closed over the following weekends.

Saturday November 9 & Sunday November 10

A92 North Anderson Drive northbound carriageway between the junction with Middlefield Place and the Haudagain roundabout

A96 Auchmill Road westbound carriageway from the Haudagain roundabout to west of the junction with Manor Drive.

Saturday November 16 & Sunday November 17

A92 North Anderson Drive northbound carriageway between the junction with Middlefield Place and the Haudagain roundabout

A92 North Anderson Drive southbound carriageway between the junction with Middlefield Place and the Haudagain roundabout

A96 Auchmill Road westbound carriageway from the Haudagain roundabout to west of the junction with Manor Drive

A96 Auchmill Road eastbound carriageway on approach to the Haudagain roundabout.

Saturday November 23 & Sunday November 24

A92 North Anderson Drive southbound carriageway from the Haudagain roundabout towards its junction with Middlefield Place

A96 Auchmill Road eastbound carriageway on approach to the Haudagain roundabout.

A Transport Scotland spokesperson said: “We would ask road users to drive with care on the approach to the Haudagain roundabout.

“Our contractor has programmed the work to take place over three weekends to minimise disruption during peak periods.

“Transport Scotland and its contractor would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused and thank the public for their patience and continued co-operation.”