Lanes reopened following two-vehicle crash on AWPR roundabout

Lane closures were in place following a two-vehicle crash at a roundabout on the Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route (AWPR).

Police were called to attend a crash at Cleanhill Roundabout at around 5.50pm on Wednesday.

As a result, drivers could only occupy one lane on the southbound approach to the AWPR at Cleanhill.

Police asked drivers to pass them slowly with plenty room when travelling on the A959 towards Charlestown.

The road has now been fully reopened.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Around 5.50pm on Wednesday, 8 September, officers were called to Cleanhill roundabout on the AWPR, following a report of a two-vehicle road crash. There are no serious injuries reported and recovery is being arranged.”