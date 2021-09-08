Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Local

Lanes reopened following two-vehicle crash on AWPR roundabout

By Kirstin Tait
08/09/2021, 6:42 pm Updated: 08/09/2021, 7:21 pm
There has been a crash on the AWPR. Supplied by Police Scotland.
Lane closures were in place following a two-vehicle crash at a roundabout on the Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route (AWPR).

Police were called to attend a crash at Cleanhill Roundabout at around 5.50pm on Wednesday.

As a result, drivers could only occupy one lane on the southbound approach to the AWPR at Cleanhill.

Police asked drivers to pass them slowly with plenty room when travelling on the A959 towards Charlestown.

The road has now been fully reopened.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Around 5.50pm on Wednesday, 8 September, officers were called to Cleanhill roundabout on the AWPR, following a report of a two-vehicle road crash. There are no serious injuries reported and recovery is being arranged.”