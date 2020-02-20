Lane closures at busy Aberdeen roundabout to start this weekend

Lanes leading up to the Haudagain roundabout will be closed for four consecutive weekends from tomorrow.

They will be in place on Auchmill Road.

The restrictions will allow preparatory work to be undertaken to construct the new A92/A96 Haudagain improvement link road junction.

Lane two westbound and lanes two and three eastbound will be shut as works will commence at 7pm each Friday until 7am each Monday to allow continuous 24-hour working.

A Transport Scotland spokesman said: “The work planned for the A96 Auchmill Road will be carried out during weekends to minimise disruption to road users where possible.

“Drivers are asked to approach the area with caution.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused and thank the public for their continued patience and co-operation.

“We ask road users to continue to be mindful of the safety of our workforce as you drive though this area.”

The project is expected to be completed next spring and will help to reduce congestionand improve journey time reliability along the route.

It is hoped it will also provide safer access for pedestrians and cyclists.