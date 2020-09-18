Lane closures and convoy system planned for A90 during £865,000 resurfacing works

Part of the A90 is to undergo resurfacing work next week, with lane closures, contraflow and a convoy system planned for the week-long works.

Improvements costing around £865,000 will be carried out on the northbound A90 at Stonehaven, between the Spurryhillock and Cowie/B979 slip roads.

Work will begin on Thursday with 24-hour working in place. It is expected to be completed on October 1.

For the first night of the project, lane closures will be in place on both the northbound and southbound carriageways to allow traffic management to be put in place.

A contraflow will then be in force for the remainder of the project.

Ian Stewart, BEAR Scotland’s north-east unit representative, said: “This latest £865,000 investment from Transport Scotland will allow us to carry out surfacing improvements on this section of the A90 to ensure our network continues to operate at the highest standard.

“We’ve taken steps to minimise disruption for motorists as much as possible during the improvements, including carrying out the works under a contraflow traffic management system which will keep the traffic moving.

“We thank motorists for their patience in advance while our teams carry out these essential improvements on the A90.

“We encourage road users to plan their journeys in advance by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up to date traffic information and allow some extra time to reach their destination.”