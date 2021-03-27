Lane to close on Aberdeen’s Wellington Road for almost four weeks

A lane closure is to be in place for almost four weeks on a busy Aberdeen road.

Wellington Road is to have a lane closure put in place on the near side of the southbound carriageway while works are being carried out by Aberdeen City Council.

The measures will be in place from Monday, March 29 at 8am until April 23, at 5pm.

They are necessary while public sector fibre duct installation works are being carried out, as part of the duct network extension project.

The section of road to be affected is near the Old Wellington Road.

© Kenny Elrick / DCT Media

The Duct Network Extension project is funded by the digital strand of the City Region Deal.

It will extend the duct infrastructure as part of digital connectivity in the city, and focuses on strategic road corridors, with an aim to provide connected corridors which are fit for future growth, including for connects and autonomous vehicles.

The project is aimed to cost £5m over a period of three and a half years across the city, and builds foundations for delivering more digital connectivity in the future

It is planned for works to continue progressing along Wellington Road, down to the Queen Elizabeth Bridge throughout the year.

Councillor Alex Nicoll, who represents the Kincorth, Nigg and Cove area, asked anyone travelling on the route to bear with officers while work is being carried out.

He said: “We’d ask folk to bear with us, this is really important work for the south of the city, to help connectivity, as well as when it moves down Wellington Road in the coming future.

“I’d ask people to plan their journey a little bit earlier, there is the benefit that rush hour is a bit quieter now, but that stretch of road is one of the busiest roads in the city.

“Folk should also bear in mind the obvious road safety and be courteous to other folk changing lanes, which will help congestion.”