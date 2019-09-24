Tuesday, September 24th 2019 Show Links
Search Menu
News / Local

Lane closure on A90 following three-vehicle crash

by Lee McCann
24/09/2019, 7:21 am Updated: 24/09/2019, 7:22 am
Post Thumbnail
Send us a story

A lane on the A90 has been shut this morning following a three-vehicle crash.

Emergency services were called to the scene near Stonehaven at 6.45am.

It is understood the incident happened before the contraflow currently in place on  Cowie Bridge.

One person is believed to have minor injuries in the collision which happened on the northbound carriageway.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “We received the call at 6.45am regarding a three-vehicle road traffic collision on the A90 beside Stonehaven.

“One person is believed to have minor injuries and ambulance are on the scene.

“We are due to shut a northbound lane to allow for recovery of one of the vehicles.”

Breaking