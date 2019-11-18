Lane closure creates three-mile diversion in north-east town

Drivers are facing a three-mile diversion during roadworks in a north-east town.
The lane closure will be in place on North Road in Peterhead while a new zebra crossing is installed near Balmoor roundabout.
During the works, which are scheduled to take around three weeks, only one lane will be closed at a time.
Drivers are encouraged to take a diversion down Windmill and Longside roads to reach the A90.
The diversion could be as long as three miles for some drivers.
Roads Buchan – North Road, Peterhead – Lane Closure to complete works to install Zebra Crossing near Balmoor Roundabout. Drivers are reminded to not drive past Road Closure Signs and endanger fellow drivers and roadworkers. Only one lane closed at a time. @Aberdeenshire pic.twitter.com/tF10vxHtFE
— Aberdeenshire Roads (@AbshireRoads) November 18, 2019