Lane closure creates three-mile diversion in north-east town

Drivers are facing a three-mile diversion during roadworks in a north-east town.

The lane closure will be in place on North Road in Peterhead while a new zebra crossing is installed near Balmoor roundabout.

During the works, which are scheduled to take around three weeks, only one lane will be closed at a time.

Drivers are encouraged to take a diversion down Windmill and Longside roads to reach the A90.

The diversion could be as long as three miles for some drivers.