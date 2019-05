Part of an Aberdeen street near a busy roundabout has been closed following a two-car crash.

The incident happened on the A947 in Bucksburn, near Lidl, on the lead up to the roundabout.

No one was injured in the collision, which happened at around 4.30pm.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “It was a two car road traffic collision.

“There’s a lane closure near to the Lidl supermarket, prior to the roundabout.

“We got the call at 4.28pm.”