Lane forced to close after crash on A92

Police were forced to close part of an Aberdeen road after a crash.

Officers were called to the A92 at Garthdee at 6.27pm following the two-car collision, between a BMW 6 Series and a Ford Focus.

Lane two of the southbound carriageway was closed to allow for the recovery of the vehicles.

The road fully re-opened to traffic at around 7.30pm.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “A recovery vehicle attended the scene and removed the cars from the road.

“It does not appear anyone has been injured in the incident.”