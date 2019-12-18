Lane blocked on major north-east road after two-vehicle crash

One lane of a major north-east road is closed, following a two-vehicle crash.
The southbound lane of the A90 at Careston, near Brechin, has been closed following the collision.
It was reported to officers at 5.45pm.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman confirmed officers were on the scene.
She said: “We got the call at around 5.45pm, it’s a two vehicle collision.
“The southbound road is blocked, officers are there at the moment.”
